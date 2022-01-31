Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Importance of Indoor Air Quality

items.[0].videoTitle
Importance of Indoor Air Quality
Posted at 8:48 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 08:48:08-05

The quality of the air we breathe has a direct effect on our health and comfort. You may notice some of the more prominent side effects of indoor air pollution, like an unpleasant odor, but many others go undetected. These include, headaches, fatigue, respiratory issues, and other serious, long-term conditions.

Hall of Famer and Super Bowl Champ Jerome Bettis, who was diagnosed with asthma at the age of 14, knows a thing or two about the importance of indoor air quality, especially when it comes to how air pollution can impact workouts.

This segment is paid for by Aire Serv.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com