The quality of the air we breathe has a direct effect on our health and comfort. You may notice some of the more prominent side effects of indoor air pollution, like an unpleasant odor, but many others go undetected. These include, headaches, fatigue, respiratory issues, and other serious, long-term conditions.

Hall of Famer and Super Bowl Champ Jerome Bettis, who was diagnosed with asthma at the age of 14, knows a thing or two about the importance of indoor air quality, especially when it comes to how air pollution can impact workouts.

This segment is paid for by Aire Serv.

