The Importance of Choosing a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon

Renown Miami plastic surgeon Dr. Adam Rubinstein joins us, discussing the importance of choosing a surgeon who is board-certified.
Posted at 10:50 AM, Nov 02, 2022
Renowned Miami plastic surgeon, Dr. Adam Rubinstein is an award-winning, board-certified plastic surgeon, well regarded for his outstanding work and cutting-edge non-invasive and surgical plastic surgery procedures for women and men.

He is a well-known and outspoken patient advocate and is not afraid to speak out about botched plastic surgery, unsafe conditions, and questionable clinics related to patient deaths.

He joins us to tell us more about the importance of choosing a board-certified plastic surgeon – not all doctors are the same!

For more information, head to Dr-Rubinstein.com.

