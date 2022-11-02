Renowned Miami plastic surgeon, Dr. Adam Rubinstein is an award-winning, board-certified plastic surgeon, well regarded for his outstanding work and cutting-edge non-invasive and surgical plastic surgery procedures for women and men.

He is a well-known and outspoken patient advocate and is not afraid to speak out about botched plastic surgery, unsafe conditions, and questionable clinics related to patient deaths.

He joins us to tell us more about the importance of choosing a board-certified plastic surgeon – not all doctors are the same!

For more information, head to Dr-Rubinstein.com.