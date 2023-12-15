Watch Now
The Impact of AI on Businesses & Consumers During the Holidays

Dejan Rankovic of Dr. Squatch Men’s Skincare is teaming up with Meta to explain how AI marketing is changing the way people shop during the holiday season.
What do you buy for the man who has everything? Finding that ideal present for the guys in our lives is a challenge every holiday. But this year, Artificial Intelligence is giving brands a leg up. As online buying skyrockets, shoppers will launch an unprecedented hunt for the perfect gift in this first-ever AI-powered holiday season.

Dejan Rankovic of Dr. Squatch – a personal care brand focusing on men — is teaming with Meta to share details on how AI-powered marketing and social media are connecting the right audiences with the right brands.

We're learning about some unique gift ideas from Dr. Squatch and how the brand is leveraging AI to connect to shoppers and help them find the products that even the hard-to-shop-for person will love.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/Business or DrSquatch.com.

