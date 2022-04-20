Watch
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is Here to Help Tampa's Animals!

Posted at 10:31 AM, Apr 20, 2022
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is hosting a special Fourth Friday event with the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts where you can view photos taken at our shelter and animal hospital by photographers of all levels. You can even bring a photo of your pet to the museum to be displayed during the event as a live art installation! HSTB staff will be on hand to talk about the programs and services we offer and to answer questions, and the museum will offer light refreshments as well. Admission is pay-as-you-wish, with all proceeds going to The Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Florida Museum of Photographic Arts
400 N Ashley Drive Tampa, 33602
April 22, 2022

For more information, visit https://www.fmopa.org/event/humane-society-night-at-fmopa/

