The Hottest 2023 Travel Trends & Destinations

Travel is on the rebound in 2023! Eighty percent of Americans report high degrees of excitement about travel this year, with 79% already having trips planned in the next several months, as reported in a recent study.

With Companies like Norwegian Cruise Line reporting record demand going into 2023, it demonstrates travelers are ready to get away…and sail away. In fact, a recent AAA survey finds 52% of U.S. adults are just as likely or more likely to consider taking a cruise vacation than they were before 2020. That number is up from 45% one year ago.

Cruising provides travelers with stress-free planning, the ease of visiting multiple destinations in one trip, and endless activities for solo adventurers or the whole family.

Norwegian Cruise Line sails to nearly 400 destinations around the world and offers the freedom and flexibility for guests to design their dream vacation. From longer, more immersive itineraries to bucket list destinations, to family favorites including Alaska and Europe, travelers can enjoy a variety of experiences ashore and aboard its 18-ship fleet.

Travel and cruise expert and editor-in-chief of Cruise Critic, Collen McDaniel, joins us to discuss what you should think about before planning your next cruise vacation, travel tips, and popular destinations for travelers in 2023.

