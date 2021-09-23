The Hillsborough County Fair is Open!

Fall is the perfect time in Florida to enjoy the outdoors, and what better way than to visit the 2021 Hillsborough County Fair. The theme of this year’s Fair, “From Wagon Wheels to Ferris Wheels,” is just a glimmer of all the Fair has to offer, from an expanded carnival with spectacular midway rides and new kiddie rides, to free family oriented entertainment, special events for motor enthusiasts, a cattlewomen’s beef cook-off, beauty pageants for all ages, and an impressive youth livestock show are just some of the exciting events to partake in this year.

The Fair will run September 23 – October 3 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover, just east of Hwy 60 in Brandon. Admission is extremely reasonable including a Dollar Day this evening featuring dollar admission and dollar rides.

Visitors can take part in several new entertainment features included with every admission ticket, and parking at the fair is always FREE. For hours, ticket information and special event details visit: HillsboroughCountyFair.com