The Hidden Cost of Debt on Your Mental Health

Dr. Regine Muradian discusses Debt Relief &amp; Mental Health
Posted at 11:23 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 11:23:20-04

May is Mental Health Awareness month, and with 80% of Americans in debt amid inflation and rising interest rates, one of the biggest factors impacting our mental health is financial debt.

Dr. Regine Muradian is a licensed clinical psychologist, children’s author, speaker, consultant and mental health advocate. In her clinical practice, Dr. Muradian works with children, adolescents, and adults who present with a wide range of emotional stressors. She specializes in Anxiety and is a Certified Clinical Anxiety Treatment Professional (CCATP), ADHD, Depression, Eating Disorders/Body Image and Executive Functioning and Leadership Training. Dr. Muradian is also a specialist in Psychological, Personality and Neuropsychological Assessments. Dr. Muradian is fluent in French, Romanian, and incorporates her multicultural background and experiences in her clinical practice and trainings. Her focus is on helping people find their passion through exploring their inner strengths and bring these to the surface. There is no age limit to success as it all starts with an idea. How you generate and create that idea is the path to ultimate success.

