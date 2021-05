The Great Florida Air Show is coming to Melbourne, Florida this Saturday, May 15th and Sunday, May 16th. The show is headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the team's new F-18 super hornet jets, the F-16 Demo Team and many more. It's a perfect opportunity for a weekend getaway to Central Florida's East coast.

Parking is free and tickets are available at www.GreatFloridaAirShow.com.