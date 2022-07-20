THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE is a new eight-part uplifting cooking competition that celebrates the multiculturalism that makes American food unique and iconic. Hosted by Alejandra Ramos, the series gives talented home cooks from different regions of the country the opportunity to showcase their beloved signature dishes, share their stories and compete to win the national search for “The Great American Recipe.” Judges Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry and Graham Elliot are on hand to encourage and support the contestants along the way.

In the series, ten home cooks from around the country put their culinary skills to the test. Each episode finds the contestants tasked with preparing two dishes based on that week’s theme. Each recipe is judged on taste, presentation, execution and how well it showcases the theme. One contestant will be eliminated each week until the series finale, when the three final cooks will compete head-to-head for their dish to be named “The Great American Recipe.”

Food and lifestyle expert Alejandra Ramos is known for her vibrant, playful culinary point of view, and her passion for style both in and out of the kitchen. From simple weeknight recipes and clever cooking hacks to creative entertaining advice and must-have product ideas, Alejandra’s ability to inspire in a way that is fun and approachable has made her a favorite with audiences nationwide. A native New Yorker of Puerto Rican descent, her Latina heritage proudly informs her work, providing a fresh and authentic perspective across platforms. Alejandra’s joyful approach to food can be seen regularly on NBC’s TODAY Show, where she serves as a Contributor, and as Host of the NEW PBS series, The Great American Recipe.

The Great American Recipe

Airs Fridays,

Through August 12

at 9:00pm ET

on PBS

