Carmen conceptualized The Grand Beauty Spa from a love for beauty. Her vision was to create an oasis that offers the best spa and salon services. “You have to take a little ‘me’ time and escape the busy demands of life without

dismantling your day to day schedule. The mission is to educate guests on how to take care of their bodies, skin, hair. Incorporating the finest elements of a world class spa. Utilizing exceptional products and the caring staff provide ultimate experience in beauty.

