"The Glass Menagerie" opens at freeFall Theatre

freeFall Theatre Company presents The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams, February 2 – February 25, 2018. Widely regarded as an American classic, The Glass Menagerie stars Rob Glauz (Tom Wingfield), Stephanie Lynge (Amanda Wingfield), Ali Foley (Laura Wingfield) and Michael David (Jim O’Connor). The Glass Menagerie opens February 2 and marks the return to freeFall’s newly refurbished black box space. freeFall sustained extensive damage to performance space during Hurricane Irma.

Amanda Wingfield dwells in memories of her idealized youth, when she entertained gentleman callers who, according to her, rivaled over her hand in marriage. With a smothering love for her children, she has driven Tom into a fantasy world of his own where he escapes into movies and solitude, wandering the midnight streets of St. Louis. His physically and emotionally fragile sister Laura escapes into her collection of small glass animals.

This pressure cooker is released when Tom invites an acquaintance over for dinner. Amanda immediately maneuvers, seeing him as a possible husband for Laura. Will salvation for all three come from this fateful dinner with Laura's very own gentleman caller? Or will the delicate world they've built around each other come toppling down?

This deeply personal semi-autobiographical work marked Tennessee Williams' arrival as one of America's greatest playwrights and is universally regarded as one of the most powerful and important plays of the twentieth century.