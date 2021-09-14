The Gasparilla Music Festival Celebrates 10th Anniversary

The Gasparilla Music Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2021.

Gasparilla Music Festival takes place along Tampa’s Riverwalk and features 4 stages throughout Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and Kiley Gardens Park. On Friday October 1, Camp Tampa and GMF will be hosting a fundraiser in Kiley Gardens. Friday night performances and vendors will be limited to Curtis Hixon Park. The Camp fundraiser is open for public viewing and will feature a post-party hosted by Young MC.

More details at https://www.welovecamp.com/events-tampa

Tickets to the festival are available at www.gmftickets.com

More details about Gasparilla Music Festival are available at https://gasparillamusic.com