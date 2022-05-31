Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

The Future of Home Ownership: Overcoming the Challenges First-Time Buyers Face

NICOLE KONKEL OF HOME PARTNERS
Posted at 3:18 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 15:18:12-04

 The housing market has been booming. Since 2019, home prices rose nearly 30% and a typical home is about $80,000 more expensive than pre-pandemic. Fewer options for homebuyers are leading to multiple offers and increased competition in the housing market and in some cases closing the door on home ownership for a large section of the population.

This has left many potential customers wondering how they can get on the economic path to home ownership and access to the housing market. Now a new program is available here in (city) that offers those who wouldn’t qualify for a mortgage to first rent at below market rates with an option to buy as their financial conditions improve.

Home Partners of America has launched the, one-of-a-kind, Choice Lease program aimed at addressing the affordable housing crisis and mortgage access challenges, that are faced by low-to-moderate-income families and underrepresented communities. It’s part of their mission to provide people who would otherwise be locked out of the traditional single-family housing market a new path to homeownership.

For more information visit homepartners.com

