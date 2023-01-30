'The Flying Sailor,' Based on Incredible True Story, Nominated for an Oscar

Two ships collide in a harbor, an explosion shatters a city, and a sailor is blasted skyward, where he soars high above the mayhem and toward the great unknown.

"The Flying Sailor" has been nominated for Best Animated Short at the 95th Academy Awards and we're talking to the directors - Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby.

The film is inspired by the incredible true story of a man blown two kilometers through the air when two ships collided in the Halifax Harbor. It's the largest accidental non-nuclear explosion in history. The sailor landed completely unharmed!

"The Flying Sailor" has received 10 awards and honors to date.

The 95th Oscars is Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. right here on WFTS.