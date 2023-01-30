Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

'The Flying Sailor,' Based on Incredible True Story, Nominated for an Oscar

Two ships collide in a harbor, an explosion shatters a city, and a sailor is blasted skyward, where he soars high above the mayhem and toward the great unknown. "The Flying Sailor" has been nominated for Best Animated Short at the 95th Academy Awards.
Posted at 10:08 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 10:08:35-05

Two ships collide in a harbor, an explosion shatters a city, and a sailor is blasted skyward, where he soars high above the mayhem and toward the great unknown.

"The Flying Sailor" has been nominated for Best Animated Short at the 95th Academy Awards and we're talking to the directors - Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby.

The film is inspired by the incredible true story of a man blown two kilometers through the air when two ships collided in the Halifax Harbor. It's the largest accidental non-nuclear explosion in history. The sailor landed completely unharmed!

"The Flying Sailor" has received 10 awards and honors to date.

The 95th Oscars is Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. right here on WFTS.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com