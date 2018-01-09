The Florida Orchestra Kicks off the New Year with a Bang!

We have a live performance from a Florida Orchestra member.

The Florida Orchestra has a huge variety of concerts coming up in the next few weeks, from the music of the great Rodgers & Hammerstein (Jan. 12 & 13) to Dvorak's Cello Concerto (Jan. 19-21 with a Sunday matinee and free tickets for kids and teens) to the Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY (Jan. 26 & 28) video game concert with highdef video on a big screen. There's even a rock concert, The Music of Pink Floyd, on Feb. 2. And it's all live with The Florida Orchestra.

For information and tickets go to floridaorchestra.org

 

