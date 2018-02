Tampa native Michael Ippolito was commissioned to write a major work for The Florida Orchestra's 50th anniversary. A graduate of Brandon High School, he grew up listening to The Florida Orchestra. Now he's a rising star composer whose music has been performed all over the world. The 24-minute work, called Triptych, is in three parts and takes inspiration from the swamps, storms and beaches of Florida. TFO performs the world premiere Feb. 23-25 at the Mahaffey Theater and Ruth Eckerd Hall.

floridaorchestra.org