The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall presents The Fantasticks starring Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts alumni. The performances on Thursday, August 5 and Friday, August 6 at 7 pm and Saturday, August 7 at 2 and 7 pm will be held in the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall where these alumni first set foot on stage.

Get your tickets at www.rutheckerdhall.com.