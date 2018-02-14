The Fair-Tastic Foods: A Unique Fair Food Contest was a competition for Culinary High

School Students in Pinellas County. Two winning teams were chosen and their recipes

will be included in the 2018 Florida State Fair Cookbook and will be featured on a select

food vendor menu at the fair. The contest was presented by the Florida State Fair and the Ryan Wells Foundation. The Ryan Wells Foundation is a non-profit supporting culinary arts and hospitality students in Pinellas county.

The contest encouraged students to come up with an original, creative recipe and put the skills they are learning in the classroom to the test in front of a panel of expert judges. With each competition, they grow their skill set and gain more confidence to work in a real kitchen. The winning students will have the opportunity to prepare their recipes with a seasoned food vendor at the fair, receive cash prizes and MEGA passes to the fair.

This year’s winning students are Keith Simpkins and Ryley Bohlmann from Tarpon

Springs High School School and Joshua Harper and Mallary Kulac from Osceola

Fundamental High School. These students are enrolled in the Florida ProStart program,

founded by the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation. They are

over 200 high school ProStart programs across the state of Florida.

Keith and Ryley won the "Savory" recipe contest for their Midway Meatballs and Joshua

and Mallary won the "Sweet" recipe contest for their FUN-nel Cake Sandwich.

