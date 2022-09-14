Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

'The Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns' Now Streaming

Since 2005, the Deadliest Catch has captivated audiences around the world, and now, there's a new series focused on their journey into their ancestral home.
Posted at 10:24 AM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 10:24:54-04

Since 2005, the Deadliest Catch has captivated audiences around the world. Now, there's a new series, where the Hansen family travels halfway across the world to their ancestral home.

Captain Sig Hansen and his co-captain and daughter Mandy Hansen join us to talk about "The Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns," now streaming.

When the Alaskan Red King Crab fishery shuts down for the first time in 25 years, Sig Hansen is forced to look for opportunities elsewhere. Deciding to risk it all, he sets his sights on a promising new fishing ground where King Crab is an invasive species: his ancestral home of Norway.

By traveling across the world and returning to the land of his father, Sig hopes to not just to fill the void of a lost season, but to build a fishing empire greater than his ancestors could have ever imagined.

But as daughter and co-captain Mandy struggles to start her own family, beginning anew in the land of their forefathers becomes an unexpected journey to rediscover their own heritage and cement the legacy they’ll pass down to the next generation of fishermen.

For more information, head to Discovery.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com