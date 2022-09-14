Since 2005, the Deadliest Catch has captivated audiences around the world. Now, there's a new series, where the Hansen family travels halfway across the world to their ancestral home.

Captain Sig Hansen and his co-captain and daughter Mandy Hansen join us to talk about "The Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns," now streaming.

When the Alaskan Red King Crab fishery shuts down for the first time in 25 years, Sig Hansen is forced to look for opportunities elsewhere. Deciding to risk it all, he sets his sights on a promising new fishing ground where King Crab is an invasive species: his ancestral home of Norway.

By traveling across the world and returning to the land of his father, Sig hopes to not just to fill the void of a lost season, but to build a fishing empire greater than his ancestors could have ever imagined.

But as daughter and co-captain Mandy struggles to start her own family, beginning anew in the land of their forefathers becomes an unexpected journey to rediscover their own heritage and cement the legacy they’ll pass down to the next generation of fishermen.

