The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County Is Gearing Up for MOSAIC

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is gearing up for another MOSAIC (Month of Shows, Art, Ideas, and Culture) as it rings in its sixth year of family fun in 2023! The one and only month-long celebration of arts and culture in The Palm Beaches features discounted admission tickets and special experiences at up to 50% off regular prices for people to enjoy throughout the month of May.

This year, The Cultural Council has also added Palm Beach County Open Studios, on May 20th from noon to 5 pm. During this half-day event, visitors will have the chance to visit Palm Beach County-based creative professionals where they work, witnessing the creative process and having the opportunity to purchase local art directly from the creator.

Lauren Perry, Director of Marketing and Cultural Tourism for the Cultural Council, joins us to provide an inside look at MOSAIC and what it offers to visitors and locals alike. She explores a number of MOSAIC locations, from the Arts Garage to Cox Science Center and Mounts Botanical Garden, and why it’s worth the trip.

For more information, visit mosaicpbc.com.