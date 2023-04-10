Watch Now
The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County Is Gearing Up for MOSAIC

This May will be the 6th year of the month-long celebration of arts and culture in the Palm Beaches and is the perfect time to visit!
Posted at 8:19 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 08:19:28-04

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is gearing up for another MOSAIC (Month of Shows, Art, Ideas, and Culture) as it rings in its sixth year of family fun in 2023! The one and only month-long celebration of arts and culture in The Palm Beaches features discounted admission tickets and special experiences at up to 50% off regular prices for people to enjoy throughout the month of May.

This year, The Cultural Council has also added Palm Beach County Open Studios, on May 20th from noon to 5 pm. During this half-day event, visitors will have the chance to visit Palm Beach County-based creative professionals where they work, witnessing the creative process and having the opportunity to purchase local art directly from the creator.

Lauren Perry, Director of Marketing and Cultural Tourism for the Cultural Council, joins us to provide an inside look at MOSAIC and what it offers to visitors and locals alike. She explores a number of MOSAIC locations, from the Arts Garage to Cox Science Center and Mounts Botanical Garden, and why it’s worth the trip.

For more information, visit mosaicpbc.com.

