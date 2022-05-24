Watch
The Cuban Sandwich Festival

We talk about a great event happening this weekend.
Posted at 2:32 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 14:32:28-04

The Ford Cuban Sandwich Festival is back at Ybor City Centennial Park! 11th annual Intl Ford Cuban Sandwich Festival, scheduled for Sunday, May 29th, 2022 at Centennial Park in Historic Ybor City. Noon - 6pm. We are closing 3 City Streets, a City Park, and the Ybor Museum and Gardens.

The Longest/Biggest Cuban Sandwich in the World - we will be attempting to make a 260ft Cuban Sandwich, which will be cut up and donated to a homeless shelter to feed the homeless. it will feed over 600 homeless people. The Biggest Cuban Sandwich will be made on 18th street.

for VIP tickets or additional info please visit www.CubanSandwichFestival.com

