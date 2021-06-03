Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Consumer Protection Firm working to help you

items.[0].videoTitle
The Consumer Protection Firm
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 10:22:48-04

The Consumer Protection Firm is a Powerhouse Boutique law firm with a proven track record of great success against the biggest banks and insurance companies in our country. Whether it's a serious injury case or an invasion of privacy or a fight over money we focus on putting the most amount of money in our clients' pockets and treat each of our clients like they were our family.

The Consumer Protection Firm
401 EAST JACKSON STREET

Visit their website: THECONSUMERPROTECTIONFIRM.COM
Or Call: (813) 500-1500

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com