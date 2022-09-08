'The Color Purple' Coming to Stageworks Theatre This Month

Stageworks Theatre is launching it's 40th season with the regional premier of "The Color Purple." It will run from September 9th through the 25th.

With an award-winning musical score full of jazz, gospel, blues and ragtime, “The Color Purple” is an unforgettable and intensely moving musical based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Oscar-nominated film.

Dallis Williams, who plays "Celie" in the production, joined us to give us a preview of what we can expect.

Performances take place on Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available at StageworksTheatre.org.