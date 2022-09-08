Watch Now
'The Color Purple' Coming to Stageworks Theatre This Month

'The Color Purple' is coming to the Stageworks Theatre from September 9th through the 25th, We're getting a preview of what you can expect.
Posted at 10:12 AM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 10:12:05-04

Stageworks Theatre is launching it's 40th season with the regional premier of "The Color Purple." It will run from September 9th through the 25th.

With an award-winning musical score full of jazz, gospel, blues and ragtime, “The Color Purple” is an unforgettable and intensely moving musical based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Oscar-nominated film.

Dallis Williams, who plays "Celie" in the production, joined us to give us a preview of what we can expect.

Performances take place on Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available at StageworksTheatre.org.

