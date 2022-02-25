Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Cocktail Guru's Tequila Drinks and New Podcast

The Cocktail Guru
Posted at 9:21 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 09:21:01-05

We are joined by The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash who shares with us his favorite cocktails. Plus, he and his dad co-host a podcast all about drinks, food, and entertainment, we talk to him about that!

Learn more by visiting his website: www.thecocktailguru.com
Follow on IG + Twitter: @thecocktailguru
TikTok: @thecocktailguruteam
Podcast: The Cocktail Guru Podcast (wherever you listen to podcasts).

Jonathan's Margarita

2 oz. Codigo Reposado tequila

2 oz. Fresh Victor Jalapeno and Lime

METHOD: Shake very well with ice and strain into a martini glass that has been rimmed with Tajin.

GARNISH: dehydrated citrus wheel

Mexican Old Fashioned

2 1/2 oz. Codigo Rosa tequila

1/2 oz. honey syrup

3 dashes Aromatic Bitters

METHOD: Stir well with ice and strain over ice into rocks glass.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com