The Cocktail Guru's Tequila Drinks and New Podcast

We are joined by The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash who shares with us his favorite cocktails. Plus, he and his dad co-host a podcast all about drinks, food, and entertainment, we talk to him about that!
Learn more by visiting his website: www.thecocktailguru.com
Follow on IG + Twitter: @thecocktailguru
TikTok: @thecocktailguruteam
Podcast: The Cocktail Guru Podcast (wherever you listen to podcasts).
Jonathan's Margarita
2 oz. Codigo Reposado tequila
2 oz. Fresh Victor Jalapeno and Lime
METHOD: Shake very well with ice and strain into a martini glass that has been rimmed with Tajin.
GARNISH: dehydrated citrus wheel
Mexican Old Fashioned
2 1/2 oz. Codigo Rosa tequila
1/2 oz. honey syrup
3 dashes Aromatic Bitters
METHOD: Stir well with ice and strain over ice into rocks glass.