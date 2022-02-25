The Cocktail Guru's Tequila Drinks and New Podcast

We are joined by The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash who shares with us his favorite cocktails. Plus, he and his dad co-host a podcast all about drinks, food, and entertainment, we talk to him about that!

Learn more by visiting his website: www.thecocktailguru.com

Follow on IG + Twitter: @thecocktailguru

TikTok: @thecocktailguruteam

Podcast: The Cocktail Guru Podcast (wherever you listen to podcasts).

Jonathan's Margarita

2 oz. Codigo Reposado tequila

2 oz. Fresh Victor Jalapeno and Lime

METHOD: Shake very well with ice and strain into a martini glass that has been rimmed with Tajin.

GARNISH: dehydrated citrus wheel

Mexican Old Fashioned

2 1/2 oz. Codigo Rosa tequila

1/2 oz. honey syrup

3 dashes Aromatic Bitters

METHOD: Stir well with ice and strain over ice into rocks glass.

