The Chiselers Hold Annual Market

On Saturday March 12th from 9-3 the Chiselers will hold their annual market to benefit the preservation of Plant Hall at the University of Tampa. This event is a tradition in the Tampa Bay area. The market features furniture, collectibles, art, garden, silver , china and so much more at amazing values! Silent auction items are available for bidding! Over the years the Chiselers through grants, donations and this market have raised over nine million dollars to preserve this landmark of Tampa to remain in pristine condition!
Follow on Facebook.