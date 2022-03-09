Watch
The Chiselers Hold Annual Market

Posted at 9:56 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 09:56:40-05

On Saturday March 12th from 9-3 the Chiselers will hold their annual market to benefit the preservation of Plant Hall at the University of Tampa. This event is a tradition in the Tampa Bay area. The market features furniture, collectibles, art, garden, silver , china and so much more at amazing values! Silent auction items are available for bidding! Over the years the Chiselers through grants, donations and this market have raised over nine million dollars to preserve this landmark of Tampa to remain in pristine condition!

The Chiselers Annual Market Day

Saturday,

March 12 , 2022

9AM - 3 PM

University of Tampa Plant Hall

Bargains on art, China, crystal, collectibles, furniture, books, silver and silent auction.

Proceeds from shopping support the preservation of the historic H.B. Plant Hall.

(free parking /free admission /food trucks /for shopping credit card - debit card payment preferred)

