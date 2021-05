The demand for chicken sandwiches at restaurants is higher than ever before. 65% of the U.S. population ordered a breaded chicken sandwich in the last six months. Look behind those numbers and popularity and you will find culinary innovation, innovative flavors and an evolution of process and product. Joining us to discuss, is the VP Of the Global Culinary Innovation for CKE Restaurants, Owen Klein.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: CARLSJR.COM OR HARDEES.COM