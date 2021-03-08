The Chef's Special Exhibition at FMoPA

The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMoPA) presents Chef’s Special: a one-of-akind community exhibition featuring portraits of local chefs and restaurant owners. Over 80 portraits taken by local photographers of all ages and skill levels will be on display between March 1 and April 11, 2021. The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMoPA) is a museum dedicated to exhibiting important photographic art as central to contemporary life and culture.

The exhibition is open to the public starting March 5, 2021

For more information and to purchase tickets head to: https://www.fmopa.org/

