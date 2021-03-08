Menu

Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Chef's Special Exhibition at FMoPA

items.[0].videoTitle
The Chef's Special Exhibition at FMoPA
Posted at 9:13 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 09:14:02-05

The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMoPA) presents Chef’s Special: a one-of-akind community exhibition featuring portraits of local chefs and restaurant owners. Over 80 portraits taken by local photographers of all ages and skill levels will be on display between March 1 and April 11, 2021. The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMoPA) is a museum dedicated to exhibiting important photographic art as central to contemporary life and culture.

The exhibition is open to the public starting March 5, 2021

For more information and to purchase tickets head to: https://www.fmopa.org/

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com