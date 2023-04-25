The Chef and the Baker get us set for Cinco de Mayo!

Tampa's Favorite Chefs!

Inspired by the passion, technique, and love of elevated foods, Chef & the Baker bring their love of French cuisine & pastry to life.

Check out their website chefandthebaker.comfor more about their delicious pastries and inspired cuisine!

Chef Rosana's Chipotle Chicken

Ingredients for Chicken

1 tablespoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/4 cup yellow onion, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 pound chicken breast or tenderloins, diced or chunks

1 can chipotle in adobo sauce 1 can (15 ounces)

fire roasted diced tomatoes

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon dry Mexican oregano

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 to 2 bay leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

10 to 12 Tortillas of choice (4 to 6 inches wide, each)

Toppings: queso fresco, shredded cheese blend, sour cream, jalapeno slices, cilantro, guacamole, red onion, lime wedges (optional), tomato

In a dutch oven, sauce pot, InstantPot or an oven safe dish place all the ingredients at once. Stir to combine chicken with all ingredients. Cover and simmer for 25 to 30 mins or bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 30 to 45 mins. Uncover and cook to reduce sauce 5 to 10 mins Shred chicken using 2 forks, mix with the sauce and set aside. Remove bay leaf Serve inside tortillas and top with your favorite toppings

Sopapillas



8 flour tortillas

1/2 cup Canola or vegetable oil

1 cup granulated sugar

2 Tablespoond ground cinnamon

Cut the round tortillas in 4 to form triangles. Toss in oil in a bowl or sheet pan to coat lightly. Spread on a single layer in sheet pans or cookie sheets covered in parchment paper. Bake at 375 degrees oven for 12 to 15 mins or until light golden and crispy. Combine sugar and cinnamon in a bowl. Toss the warm triangles in cinnamon sugar and serve.