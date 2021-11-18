Watch
The Cheese Expert Shares tips to Entertain

Cathedral City Cheese Holiday Spreads
A little something for everyone, the Cheese Expert shares with us three different ways to entertain. All charcuterie boards are not created equal, and an impressive – or not so impressive – board can set the tone for any gathering. From kid-friendly platters to small spreads with friends and epic News Year’s Eve boards, you’ll want to choose your cheese wisely. Mark Pitts-Tucker, Head Cheese Grader, Cathedral City® Cheese shows us how to build the best Charcuterie boards this holiday season.

This interview is paid for by Cathedral City® Cheese

