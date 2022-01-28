Ruth Eckerd Hall presents Tony Award Winner Beautiful - The Carole King Musical on Monday, January 31 and Tuesday, February 1. Both performances at 8 pm. Tickets start at $35. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.RuthEckerdHall.com

The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including I Feel The Earth Move, One Fine Day, (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, You’ve Got A Friend and the title song, BEAUTIFUL has a book by and Tony® Award-nominee and Academy® Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince, and took home two 2014 Tony® Awards and a 2015 Grammy® Award.

SARA KING (Cynthia Weil). Sara is thrilled to rejoin the Beautiful family after her multi-year run on Broadway as an original Broadway cast member. Broadway: Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (Cynthia Weil, Marilyn Wald OBC), Hair (Tribe). Tours: Hair (Sheila), The Great American Trailer Park Musical (Pippi). Select Regional: Singin’ in the Rain (Lina Lamont, 2020 Ovation Award Best Actress), Rent (Maureen), Joseph…Dreamcoat (Narrator), Footloose (Ariel). TV: Blindspotting, Mr. Robot, Boardwalk Empire, HBO’s High Maintenance, Smash. Love to her LA, NYC and Texas families, her team at KMR and everyone coming out to support live theater and the arts. Instagram: @saraekingRYAN