The Candle Pour Shows Us Their Custom Candle Making Experience

We're bringing back our Keepin' It Local series, highlighting local businesses around Tampa Bay. This week, The Candle Pour joins us, showing their custom candle making experience.

Dennis and Misty Akers, the founders of The Candle Pour, walk us through the steps of the process they offer at their shop in Hyde Park Village.

Their custom scent blends start at $20. They're also offering a special two-wick gold candle with a portion of the proceeds going to the Children's Cancer Center.

Reservations are encouraged but they also take walk-ins. For more information, head to TheCandlePour.com.