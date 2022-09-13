Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Candle Pour Shows Us Their Custom Candle Making Experience

We're bringing back our Keepin' It Local series, highlighting local businesses around the Tampa Bay area. The Candle Pour joins us, showing off their custom candle making experience!
Posted at 10:07 AM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 10:07:42-04

We're bringing back our Keepin' It Local series, highlighting local businesses around Tampa Bay. This week, The Candle Pour joins us, showing their custom candle making experience.

Dennis and Misty Akers, the founders of The Candle Pour, walk us through the steps of the process they offer at their shop in Hyde Park Village.

Their custom scent blends start at $20. They're also offering a special two-wick gold candle with a portion of the proceeds going to the Children's Cancer Center.

Reservations are encouraged but they also take walk-ins. For more information, head to TheCandlePour.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com