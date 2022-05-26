Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Campspot Outdoor Almanac

We talk about how Campspot can help you with your next vacation.
Posted at 3:50 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 15:50:19-04

While the outdoors industry tends to talk about camping as a trip, a travel choice, an adventure, our recent survey data found that 90% of campers believe that camping has given them the opportunity to create lasting memories for themselves and their families. Camping isn’t just a trip. Camping is a lifestyle — and a powerful one that people use as a lifeline to escape their busy and chaotic lives.

Campspot and Pinterest partnered to launch The Campspot Outdoor Almanac. From fishing to national parks to seasonal recipes the Campspot Outdoor Almanac has eight sections that feature key dates and events, trends, expert advice, and destination spotlights to inspire your adventures this summer and fall. 

For more information visit campspot.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com