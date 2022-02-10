Watch
The Bourbon Blonde's Valentine's Day Must-Haves

Valentine's Day Must-Haves
Posted at 10:43 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 10:43:53-05

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that you need to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Products featured in segment:

1. Designed for coffee lovers, Cyetus brings the cafe experience home with premium espresso machines. Available on Amazon.

2. Ditch the flowers, and get extra cheesy this Valentine’s Day, with Wisconsin Cheese, the highest quality and most awarded cheese’s in the WORLD!

3. RAISE THE BAR ON HEALTHY SNACKS. CORE Refrigerated Bars & Keto Bars are packed with plant-based protein, prebiotic fiber, and probiotics for a superior nutrition bar that works as hard as you do.

4. Man Crates helps you celebrate the men in your life with unique and exciting gifts you’ll be proud to give, and he’ll be thrilled to receive.

5. Clothes that are designed from the ground up to fit shorter guys. Finally, a one-stop shop for the Not-So-Tall guy.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

