Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Bob's Burgers Movie is coming to the big screen and we celebrate with Goody Goody!

We sample some delicious burgers.
Posted at 12:55 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 12:55:56-04

"THE BOB'S BURGERS MOVIE" (20th Century Studios) opens in theaters nationwide May 27th. To celebrate the film's release, we wanted to highlight a local favorite burger eatery, Goody Goody Burgers!

The Burger P.O.X at Goody Goody is the same burger served when it opened in Tampa in 1925 as one of the first drive-in restaurants east of the Mississippi. It features fresh, never frozen beef, pickles, diced onions and our tomato-based "secret sauce." The Hyde Park Cheeseburger is more of the classic American cheeseburger, with fresh, never-frozen beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and mayonnaise on the bottom.

Both burgers can be enjoyed at Goody Goody in Tampa’s Hyde Park Village at 1601 W. Swann Ave., and is open every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Goody Goody also has a location in Airside C at Tampa International Airport.

Enjoy the upcoming holiday weekend, and remember, "THE BOB'S BURGERS MOVIE" opens in theaters Friday, May 27th.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com