The Bob's Burgers Movie is coming to the big screen and we celebrate with Goody Goody!

"THE BOB'S BURGERS MOVIE" (20th Century Studios) opens in theaters nationwide May 27th. To celebrate the film's release, we wanted to highlight a local favorite burger eatery, Goody Goody Burgers!

The Burger P.O.X at Goody Goody is the same burger served when it opened in Tampa in 1925 as one of the first drive-in restaurants east of the Mississippi. It features fresh, never frozen beef, pickles, diced onions and our tomato-based "secret sauce." The Hyde Park Cheeseburger is more of the classic American cheeseburger, with fresh, never-frozen beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and mayonnaise on the bottom.

Both burgers can be enjoyed at Goody Goody in Tampa’s Hyde Park Village at 1601 W. Swann Ave., and is open every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Goody Goody also has a location in Airside C at Tampa International Airport.

Enjoy the upcoming holiday weekend, and remember, "THE BOB'S BURGERS MOVIE" opens in theaters Friday, May 27th.

