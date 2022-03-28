Watch
The Blue Atlas Project

Blue Atlas Project
Posted at 9:34 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 09:34:22-04

The Blue Atlas Project, a registered 501(c)(3) , was started over a conversation in the spring of 2020. The conversation focused on two things, the destruction that Hurricane Dorian had on the northern Islands of the Bahamas and the lack of nutrient dense food that one can find there, generally. It went from an idea over the next few months to a project. We are still here, and expanding our efforts, the momentum is just getting started and we are excited to keep going with your help.

To get involved you can visit our website or contact me directly, kali@blueatlasproject.org.

