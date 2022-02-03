The Blade Runner: Black Lotus anime TV series is produced by Alcon Entertainment and animation studio Sola Digital Arts, with Shinichiro Watanabe serving as a creative producer. Crunchyroll streams the series in Japanese with subtitles to its global audience while Adult Swim airs the English language version on Toonami, the network's popular anime programming block.

The Blade Runner: Black Lotus soundtrack's original songs is co-written by Alcon Sleeping Giant's Grammy-nominated producer Michael Hodges.

The Blade Runner: Black Lotus soundtrack is a star-studded lineup of fifteen original songs by Michael Hodges, Alessia Cara, X Ambassadors, Alesso & Danna Paola, Tori Kelly and many more. The soundtrack is available at all streaming platforms.

The Blade Runner: Black Lotus soundtrack is also available via a limited edition, 140-gram neon green vinyl in a tri-fold hot foil stamped gatefold sleeve with artwork by noted graphic novelist Greg Ruth and is available at streaming platforms.

For more information on the official Blade Runner: Black Lotus shop, visit: https://shop.blacklotussoundtrack.com

For more information on the Blade Runner: Black Lotus anime TV series on Adult Swim, visit: https://www.adultswim.com

