The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature

We discuss all the amazing attractions at Bishop Planetarium.
Posted at 4:04 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 16:04:02-05

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is the largest natural history museum on Florida's West Coast. With a museum, state-of-the-art planetarium, and manatee rehabilitation facility all in one place, there is something for everyone at The Bishop. The Museum is currently hosting the blockbuster exhibition Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks through March 18. Visit www.BishopScience.org for more information.

