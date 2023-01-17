The Biggest Mistake New Businesses Make & How to Turn It Around

Did you know that the number of people working from home tripled from nine million people to over 27 million between 2019 and 2021? And many decided to leave their jobs to start their own business from home, but transitioning from employee to business owner can be difficult.

Ross B. Williams is a Personal Branding Strategist and he joins us to share essential tips on how to avoid the pitfalls as a new business.

He tells us the latest home-based business trends, the biggest mistakes new business owners make, how personal branding can be a game changer, and his three keys to building an engaging personal brand.

