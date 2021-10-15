Watch
The Big Question Is Where Are Ronald & Scarlet? ABC’S Big Sky

ABC's Big Sky
Posted at 9:46 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 09:46:54-04

“Big Sky” follows private detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt as they reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, and they soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers. The series stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Omar Metwally as Mark Lindor, Anja Savcic as Scarlet Leyendecker and Janina Gavankar as Ren. Elwood Reid (“The Chi,” “Hawaii Five-0”) serves as showrunner and executive producer.

After officially teaming up, Jenny and Cassie sit down with Tubb who reveals that this one goes far beyond their jurisdiction. Realizing Travis may be a man on the inside, Jenny reaches out for intel and learns the cartel is involved. With Tonya still missing, Cassie and Jenny kick their search into high gear, fearing the worst. Meanwhile, the kids’ plan continues to fall apart, with secrets and scheming threatening to land them in hot water, on an all-new episode of “Big Sky”.

For more info, visit: https://abc.com/shows/big-sky 

