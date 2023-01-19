The Best Space Providing Close Parking Spots For People Battling Cancer

Watch Now
One nonprofit is helping those batting and conquering cancer one space at a time. The Best Space is on a mission to provide parking for those strong people in need.
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 10:28:32-05

The American Disability Act currently does not recognize people in the early stages of cancer as disabled, so The Best Space's lavender signs have stepped in to provide parking close to the entrance. Lavender represents all cancers.

The Best Space's lavender signs may be purchased as a donated gift for someone that you know conquering cancer, or for someone whom you loved that lost the battle.

For more information, visit TheBestSpace.org.

