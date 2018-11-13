The Straz Center’s Patel Conservatory will present The Best Christmas Pageant Ever November 29-December 2. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is a powerful story of misunderstanding, faith and

redemption, presented with warmth and hilarity. The play follows the Herdmans as they present their interpretation of the greatest story ever told, that the wise men are a bunch of dirty spies and Herod needs a good beating. Chaos and hilarity ensue, and the result is a heartwarming Christmas story.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever will be presented in TECO Theater

Performances are Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 and 7 p.m.; a sensory friendly performance will be held December 1 at 2 p.m. Regularly priced tickets start at $15 and may be purchased by calling 813.229.STAR (7827), at the Straz Center Ticket Office or online at www.strazcenter.org.