"The Beast Comes at Midnight" Feature Film

We talk about a new film locally shot.
Posted at 1:00 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 13:00:37-04

Showtown American Pictures presents a Free Public screener of the feature film "The Beast Comes at Midnight" at the Tampa Theatre on June 11th. Doors open at 1pm!

For more information, go to tampatheatre.org

