The Band's Visit comes to the Straz

We talk about a great show coming to the Bay area.
Posted at 3:19 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 15:19:57-04

The critically acclaimed smash-hit Broadway musical The Band’s Visit is the winner of 10 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical. In this joyously offbeat story, set in a town that’s way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky, and with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways. Even the briefest visit can stay with you forever.

On Stage May 3-Tickets for The Band's Visit start at $36.50 and may be purchased online at www.strazcenter.org, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or by calling 813.229.STAR (7827) or 800.955.1045 outside Tampa Bay. Handling fees will apply.

