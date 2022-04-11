The Bachelor Live On Stage allows fans to experience an insider’s perspective of a thrilling night at the mansion. In an exciting twist, local women are hand-picked from the audience to participate in the journey unfolding on stage. “Group Date” challenges will happen live giving The Bachelor a chance to get to know the women. For the first time ever, audiences will ask questions, make suggestions, cheer on the stage participants, and ultimately help decide who receives the show’s iconic final rose.
Wednesday, April 13th at The Mahaffey.