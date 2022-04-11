Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Bachelor - LIVE on Stage!

We talk about a great event coming to the Bay area.
Posted at 1:49 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 13:49:27-04

The Bachelor Live On Stage allows fans to experience an insider’s perspective of a thrilling night at the mansion. In an exciting twist, local women are hand-picked from the audience to participate in the journey unfolding on stage. “Group Date” challenges will happen live giving The Bachelor a chance to get to know the women. For the first time ever, audiences will ask questions, make suggestions, cheer on the stage participants, and ultimately help decide who receives the show’s iconic final rose.

Wednesday, April 13th at The Mahaffey.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com