The Annual Dade City Kumquat Festival is Here!

The annual Dade City Kumquat Festival takes place this Saturday and draws up to 40,000 people annually. This year, Big Storm Brewery created the Kumquat Radler, a beer described as a sip of Florida Sunshine. The flavor is refreshing, with soft sweet malt and bright citrus in the finish. It's available at the Kumquat Festival or in the Big Storm taprooms. The event will feature kid's corral with a variety of activities for children of all ages; face painting; quilt show; car and truck show; live local entertainment; lots of kumquat products including the famous kumquat pie and much more. Free admission. The festival runs from 9:00am to 5:00p on Saturday, January 27th in Dade City.