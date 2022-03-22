The American Lung Association Fight for Air Climb

The American Lung Association in Tampa is counting down the days to host the iconic Fight for Air Climb on April 2. It will take place at the Iconic Raymond James Stadium. To date, 100 teams with more than 500 people will take part. Each person has a story of their why with this event. Many are doing it to pay tribute to loved ones who've passed. There will also be first responders in full gear taking part to climb the 1377 stairs at the event. Money raised at the Fight For Air Climb will fund the Lung Association’s efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease, as well as support the organization’s COVID-19 Action Initiative. The COVID-19 Action Initiative is a $25 million investment to address COVID-19 and protect against future respiratory virus pandemics.

Registration for the Fight For Air Climb on April 2 is $35 and requires an additional $100 fundraising minimum.

For more information and to register, visit ClimbTampa.Org.

