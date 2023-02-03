Watch Now
'THE AGITATORS' On Stage Now at FreeFall Theatre in St. Pete

THE AGITATORS is on stage now at FreeFall Theatre in St. Pete! It tells of the story of the enduring but tempestuous friendship of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass.
Posted at 10:29 AM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 10:29:17-05

They were young abolitionists when they met in Rochester in the 1840s, full of hopes, dreams, and a common purpose. As they grew to become the cultural icons we know today, their movements collided and their friendship was severely tested. This is the story of that 45-year friendship.

"THE AGITATORS" is now playing now through February 26. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit FreeFallTheatre.com.

