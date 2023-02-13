Watch Now
The Adnoraf to Open Soon as a Member-Only Social House & Supper Club

Two years after launching the wildly popular DIY Dessert boutique The Cake Drip in Hyde Park Village, Faronda Davis is back with a new concept.
Posted at 10:33 AM, Feb 13, 2023
The Adnoraf, which was co-created with Steven Davis, is a premier social and culinary experience in Tampa. It's a member-based supper club and social house.

The owners say they've created a private and upscale space where "athletes, founders, socialites, journalists, musicians, and other esteemed guests" can gather for private-chef catered dining and more. They say everything Adnoraf offers will be decadent and unabashedly over-the-top.

The Adnoraf opens next month. For more information, check out Adnoraf.com.

