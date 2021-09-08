Watch
The 14th Annual Crack up Cancer Comedy Benefit

Crack Up Cancer
Posted at 9:47 AM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 09:47:54-04

The 14th Annual Crack up Cancer Comedy Benefit returns to the Straz after our Covid hiatus with six awesome comics, three of which are national touring comics. This will be a night to have a much-needed laugh, bring people together, and do something great for our community and the cancer patients struggling with the disease. Proceeds benefit Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation to help cancer patients with non-medical bills while going through treatment and unable to work.

Learn more by heading to their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/crackupcancer

