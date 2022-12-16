TGH Talks Benefits of Robot-Assisted Surgery

Watch Now
Tampa General Hospital recently performed its 10,000th robot-assisted surgery. We're learning more about how this technology works and the benefits of robotic-assisted surgery?
Posted at 12:01 PM, Dec 16, 2022
Tampa General Hospital recently performed its 10,000th robot-assisted surgery.

TGH, being an academic medical center, also received accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Robot-Assisted Surgery from the Surgical Review Corporation, a leading and internationally recognized patient safety organization. This accreditation recognizes Tampa General’s commitment to delivering the highest quality, safest, and most innovative care available.

These are some amazing milestones and we're learning more about how this technology works and the benefits of robotic-assisted surgery.

TGH offers robot-assisted surgery for a number of surgical procedures including urologic, gynecologic, thoracic, cardiac, and general surgeries, as well as surgical oncology.

Surgeons utilize what's called the da Vinci Surgical System. This system provides the surgeon with enhanced surgical precision, increased range of motion, improved agility, enhanced visualization, and easier access to very confined areas of the body while taking a minimally invasive approach during surgery. Benefits for patients include shorter lengths of stay, less pain, lower risk of infection, and quicker recovery.

For more information, visit TGH.org/Robot.

